TMD Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV)

TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 582,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,151,000. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF comprises about 6.3% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 11.42% of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 4,093.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 996,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,063 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,915,000.

Get Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF alerts:

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MINV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. 8,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

About Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.