Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Down 55.1% in April

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Performance

Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.66.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd. engages in the investment holding and provision of management services in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.