Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,330 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SITE traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $140.43. The company had a trading volume of 60,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average is $130.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Articles

