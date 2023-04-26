Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 796 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 628,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

