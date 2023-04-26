Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,553,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. 1,408,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

