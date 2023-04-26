Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 157.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after purchasing an additional 781,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,007,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 498,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,187. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.79. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

