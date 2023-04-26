Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $771,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,697,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

TFC stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,461,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386,729. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

