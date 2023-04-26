Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,288,303,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

AMGN stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.93. 735,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,721. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.44 and its 200 day moving average is $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

