Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Ecolab stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.80. The company had a trading volume of 232,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $178.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

