TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.49-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.825-$3.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.81-$0.83 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Bank of America dropped their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.1 %

TransUnion stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. 120,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

