Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.54

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 118104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Trinseo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.76 million. Analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. CWM LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 1,099.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Trinseo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Trinseo by 107.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Featured Articles

