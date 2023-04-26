Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.47.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 142,375 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 418.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,652 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 359.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

