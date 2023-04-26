TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.30 Per Share

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TTG opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £302.75 million, a PE ratio of -2,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.39. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 123.40 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 212.03 ($2.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Mark Hoad sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.22), for a total value of £13,186.24 ($16,468.39). In related news, insider Wendy McMillan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($58,698.64). Also, insider Mark Hoad sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £13,186.24 ($16,468.39). Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.81) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

