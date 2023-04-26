Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.7 days.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 2.9 %

Tullow Oil stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.