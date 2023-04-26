Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.57

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 135997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $7,472,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after buying an additional 478,257 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $4,948,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 16,366 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

