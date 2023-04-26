Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.935-1.970 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.
Shares of TYL traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $367.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,328. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.22.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,497,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,380,000 after purchasing an additional 79,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
