Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.935-1.970 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Shares of TYL traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $367.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,328. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.22.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $436.58.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,497,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,380,000 after purchasing an additional 79,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

