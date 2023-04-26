UBS Group Upgrades Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) to “Buy”

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 343 ($4.28) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.50.

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $3.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

