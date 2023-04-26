UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4583 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.44.
UCB Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,044. UCB has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99.
About UCB
