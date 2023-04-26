Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 7,425.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance
Ucore Rare Metals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 23,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,876. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.
About Ucore Rare Metals
