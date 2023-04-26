Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 7,425.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance

Ucore Rare Metals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 23,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,876. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

