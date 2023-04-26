UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. UDR also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.62 EPS.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.57. 2,542,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,971. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in UDR by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

