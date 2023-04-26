UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. UDR also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.62 EPS.
UDR Stock Performance
NYSE UDR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.57. 2,542,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,971. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in UDR by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
