Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $640.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.00. 60,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,385. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.45. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $553.06.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

