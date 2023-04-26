Ultra 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.40 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $98.67 million and $2.40 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,396.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.52 or 0.00413855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00118482 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00037595 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002592 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30093367 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,912,867.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

