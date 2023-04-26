Ultralife (ULBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife Stock Performance

ULBI stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.29. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.