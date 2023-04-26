UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $6.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,806. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $104.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $119,096.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $119,096.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $39,917.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171 over the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

