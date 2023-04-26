Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNB opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc is a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.