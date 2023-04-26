United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74, Yahoo Finance reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

