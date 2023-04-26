United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $176.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average of $180.32. The company has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.