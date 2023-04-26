United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,125 ($14.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

UUGRY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. 5,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,688. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

