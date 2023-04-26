Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UMGP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 12,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,343. Universal Media Group has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group, Inc operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

