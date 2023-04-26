Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UMGP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 12,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,343. Universal Media Group has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
