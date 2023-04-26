Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Rating) were down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 1,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 193,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

