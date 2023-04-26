Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.38

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.38 and traded as low as $15.25. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $590.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.76%.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

