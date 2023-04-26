Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.38

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.38 and traded as low as $15.25. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $590.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.87.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.76%.
Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
