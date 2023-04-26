USCB Financial (USCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USCB opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $188.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USCB. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,895 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,905 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in USCB Financial in the first quarter worth about $5,782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

