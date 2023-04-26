Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.54). 5,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 40,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.55).

Van Elle Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £44.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Van Elle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.