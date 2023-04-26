VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Stake Trimmed by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises 1.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,958. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

