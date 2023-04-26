VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 4.0% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.17. 732,864 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

