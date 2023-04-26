Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,575.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,926 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,855,000.

BATS ESGV traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.58. 405,656 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

