Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lessened by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. 5,660,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

