Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,622,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 233,151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 217.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VIS stock opened at $186.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.58. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $197.88.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.