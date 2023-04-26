Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lowered by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.76. 447,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,023. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

