Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after buying an additional 182,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,252,000 after buying an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 586,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after acquiring an additional 127,777 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $206.06. The company had a trading volume of 127,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,039. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

