Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 205,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the previous session’s volume of 36,984 shares.The stock last traded at $180.62 and had previously closed at $180.74.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average is $177.19.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
