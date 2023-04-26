Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 544,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,909. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day moving average is $211.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

