Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,570,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VOO traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $373.64. 2,060,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.83 and a 200-day moving average of $362.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

