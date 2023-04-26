Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.14. 1,642,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,807. The company has a market cap of $279.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.83 and its 200-day moving average is $362.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

