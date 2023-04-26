Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Boosted by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 1,243,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,662. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

