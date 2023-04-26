Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.4% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $171,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI remained flat at $201.66 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,359. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.75. The company has a market cap of $276.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

