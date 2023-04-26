Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lowered by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,884. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.75. The stock has a market cap of $276.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

