Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.14. 65,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,793. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.72. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.