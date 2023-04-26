Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Raised by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 330,188 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 92,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Verizon Communications by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,797,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $110,204,000 after acquiring an additional 926,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,893,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,887,162. The stock has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

