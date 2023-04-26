Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 9,832,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,908,219. The firm has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

